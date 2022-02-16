Was Huntington right?

Given the void left by the Soviet Union’s collapse until the thesis presented by Samuel P Huntington, several scholars came up with disparate theses and prognosis substantiating the trajectory the world will take post-Soviet Union obliteration.

Some scholars also said that the strife between the rich and the poor will shape the future world. While as others drew a stable and peaceful picture of the future world.

Be that as it may, no social thinker has ever had a crystal ball with which he judged the future course of the world, nor will anyone ever have. Therefore, mistakes are bound to occur and if you were enough ‘firm in Knowledge’, your thesis might turn into a spectacular reality.