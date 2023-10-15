World Food Day which is celebrated on 16th October each year. It is an occasion for raising awareness about global hunger and the need for sustainable food systems. In 2023, focus is on the interconnection of water and food security. The theme, "Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind," highlights the critical role water plays in nourishing world's growing population, ensuring that all people have access to safe and sufficient food.

Water is life, water is food

Water is at the core of agricultural productivity, human nutrition, and overall well-being. It is a central resource for food production, playing a pivotal role in crop cultivation, livestock rearing, and fisheries. However, water scarcity and pollution are pretty increasingly pressing issues, threatening global food security. Water is a vital component for sustaining life on earth, constituting more than 50% of the human body and enveloping approximately 71% of the earth's surface. A mere 2.5% of this water is freshwater, suitable for drinking, agriculture, and most industrial applications. Water plays a key role for people, economies, and the natural world, serving as basis of our food supply. Agriculture consumes 72% of the world's freshwater resources. However, like all-natural resources, freshwater is finite. World water resources are facing rising pressures due to rapid population growth, urbanization, economic advancement, and the effects of climate change. Alongside, per capita freshwater resources have declined by 20% over recent decades, and the availability and quality of water are rapidly failing due to decades of mismanagement, excessive groundwater extraction, pollution, and climate shifts. This puts our precious water resource in jeopardy of reaching a point of no return.

Sustainable water management practices, such as efficient irrigation and rainwater harvesting, are essential to ensure a stable food supply. Access to clean water is critical for proper food hygiene and preparation. Contaminated water can lead to food borne illnesses, which are a significant public health concern, particularly in developing countries. Inadequate access to clean water can exacerbate malnutrition and hinder the utilization of nutrients from food. Water scarcity is exacerbated by climate change, leading to more frequent and severe droughts. This directly affects food production, as crops and livestock depend on reliable water sources. Climate-resilient agriculture and water management strategies are necessary to adapt to these challenges.