World Food Day which is celebrated on 16th October each year. It is an occasion for raising awareness about global hunger and the need for sustainable food systems. In 2023, focus is on the interconnection of water and food security. The theme, "Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind," highlights the critical role water plays in nourishing world's growing population, ensuring that all people have access to safe and sufficient food.
Water is life, water is food
Water is at the core of agricultural productivity, human nutrition, and overall well-being. It is a central resource for food production, playing a pivotal role in crop cultivation, livestock rearing, and fisheries. However, water scarcity and pollution are pretty increasingly pressing issues, threatening global food security. Water is a vital component for sustaining life on earth, constituting more than 50% of the human body and enveloping approximately 71% of the earth's surface. A mere 2.5% of this water is freshwater, suitable for drinking, agriculture, and most industrial applications. Water plays a key role for people, economies, and the natural world, serving as basis of our food supply. Agriculture consumes 72% of the world's freshwater resources. However, like all-natural resources, freshwater is finite. World water resources are facing rising pressures due to rapid population growth, urbanization, economic advancement, and the effects of climate change. Alongside, per capita freshwater resources have declined by 20% over recent decades, and the availability and quality of water are rapidly failing due to decades of mismanagement, excessive groundwater extraction, pollution, and climate shifts. This puts our precious water resource in jeopardy of reaching a point of no return.
Sustainable water management practices, such as efficient irrigation and rainwater harvesting, are essential to ensure a stable food supply. Access to clean water is critical for proper food hygiene and preparation. Contaminated water can lead to food borne illnesses, which are a significant public health concern, particularly in developing countries. Inadequate access to clean water can exacerbate malnutrition and hinder the utilization of nutrients from food. Water scarcity is exacerbated by climate change, leading to more frequent and severe droughts. This directly affects food production, as crops and livestock depend on reliable water sources. Climate-resilient agriculture and water management strategies are necessary to adapt to these challenges.
Leaving no one behind
World Food Day 2023 theme highlights the importance of leaving no one behind in the pursuit of food security. Unfortunately, millions of people worldwide still suffer from hunger and lack access to clean water. Goals set out by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Agenda aim to address this issue by 2030. Presently, 2.4 billion people reside in countries coping with water scarcity. Among them are numerous smallholder farmers, migrants, and refugees, who are already struggling to meet their basic needs. As water scarcity intensifies, competition for this invaluable resource escalates, sparking conflicts.
Approximately 600 million people, who rely at least partially on aquatic food systems for their livelihoods, are feeling the effects of pollution, ecosystem degradation, unsustainable practices, and climate change. We must find ways to produce more food and essential agricultural products with less water, ensure equitable water distribution, protect aquatic food systems, and leave no one behind. Rural areas, where agriculture is often the primary source of income, are particularly vulnerable to water and food insecurity. Efforts should be made to improve infrastructure for water supply and sanitation in these regions, ensuring that farmers and their families have access to clean water and nutritious food. Women and children, who are often responsible for water collection and food preparation, are disproportionately affected by water scarcity. Empowering women and providing them with the tools and knowledge to manage water resources can lead to positive changes in both food security and gender equality. As the global population becomes increasingly urbanized, ensuring that cities have adequate access to clean water and nutritious food is of utmost importance. Sustainable urban planning and efficient water management are critical in this regard. Conflict and natural disasters can disrupt water and food supply chains. Humanitarian efforts and policies aimed at ensuring access to water and food in crisis situations are essential in leaning no one behind.
Conclusion
On World Food Day 2023, we must identify the critical relationship between water food security. Water is life, and it is an essential component of food production and consumption. To leave no one behind, we must work towards sustainable water management, climate resilience, and equitable access to clean water and nutritious food. Only by addressing these issues can we hope to achieve a world where no one goes to bed hungry or thirsty, and where food security is a reality for all. Governments should draft evidence-based policies, leveraging data, innovation, and cross-sectoral coordination to plan and manage water more effectively. These policies must be backed by increased investment, legislation, technologies, and capacity development, while encouraging farmers and the private sector to engage in comprehensive solutions for efficient water use and conservation. Collectively, we need to cease taking water for granted and improve our daily water usage. Our dietary choices and food production practices profoundly impact water resources. Making a difference involves opting for local, seasonal, and fresh foods, reducing food waste, and implementing measures to reuse water safely while preventing pollution. All together, we can act to secure the future of food, people, and the planet through responsible water management which is the need of the hour.
Dr. Owais Yousuf teaches in Department of Food Technology at IUST, Awantipora.