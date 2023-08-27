“We are not biased towards anybody.”

Arshad Dijoo: What is the benchmark for determining the minimum salary of private school teachers and aren't they the backbone of private educational system ?

Justice Sunil Hali (JSH): The fee fixation committee understands that there is dichotomy in determining the minimum salary of private school teachers. We have observed that certain low budget schools actually pay very less to the teaching staff. While in big schools the salary stands around 20-25 thousand rupees.

In this case we purely go by the statements submitted by the various school managements. There may be misrepresentation of facts but at present we aren't in a position to cross check each claim.

We do visit schools for inspections. But only a few such visits occur for lack of manpower.