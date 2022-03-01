We need Nurses, Now

Currently, the shortage of nurses in hospitals of J&K is one of the major impediments to patient care. While bed strength of hospitals has increased manifold over the past decade, the synchronous augmentation of the nursing staff has become the Achilles tendon of hospitals.

It is not very uncommon to find only one nurse in a large hospital ward with at least 30 beds. The concept of nursing care has ceased to exist in Kashmir. The only job that the patients and their attendants expect a nurse to do is administer an injection or IV drip.

Even for this task, they often need to wait for hours, plead and wander as the nurse is overburdened with the number of patients that they are entrusted with. Even in the most premier ones in Kashmir such as SKIMS Soura, the shortage of nurses in high dependency areas has been an unresolved issue over the years.

The intensive care units of hospitals, according to many experts in the health sector, could have better outcomes if the number of nurses deployed on the job is increased.