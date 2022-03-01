We need Nurses, Now

A recent report by Indian Nursing Council (INC) shows that the occupancy of BSc nursing seats has increased from about 70 percent in 2019 to 99 percent in 2021. The demand for qualified nurses has been intensified by the COVID19 pandemic.
As per a recent report, the top hospitals in India are not able to retain the nurses. As many as 40 percent of those hired opt for jobs that are better paying or abroad. The report states that there are over a lakh BSc nursing seats in about 2000 Nursing Colleges in India.
As per the World health Organization, there should be four nurses per 1000 people. In Hospitals, there must be at least one nurse for four patients, the number required to be higher in intensive care units.
The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms require that J&K hospitals should have 3193 nurses on rolls, but there are only 1290 sanctioned posts of nurses.
Of these, Of the sanctioned posts, there are only 857 nurses in place, while 433 posts are vacant, a health report a couple of years ago revealed. Since then, the only recruitment of nurses has been on academic arrangement for GMC Srinagar and for DRDO Hospitals. There have been no nurse posts advertised for years.
Currently, the shortage of nurses in hospitals of J&K is one of the major impediments to patient care. While bed strength of hospitals has increased manifold over the past decade, the synchronous augmentation of the nursing staff has become the Achilles tendon of hospitals.
It is not very uncommon to find only one nurse in a large hospital ward with at least 30 beds. The concept of nursing care has ceased to exist in Kashmir. The only job that the patients and their attendants expect a nurse to do is administer an injection or IV drip.
Even for this task, they often need to wait for hours, plead and wander as the nurse is overburdened with the number of patients that they are entrusted with. Even in the most premier ones in Kashmir such as SKIMS Soura, the shortage of nurses in high dependency areas has been an unresolved issue over the years.
The intensive care units of hospitals, according to many experts in the health sector, could have better outcomes if the number of nurses deployed on the job is increased.
In such a scenario, it becomes important that the Government and its advisory committees focus more on the number of nurses, the quality of teaching and the recruitment for hospitals.
Over the years, hundreds and thousands of nurses from J&K and across India have taken hospitals and healthcare in many foreign countries to the next level.
While the budget allocation for healthcare and the ECRP funds in states has been a little more generous than before post the Pandemic hit, the priority areas need to be defined well.
Hospitals need as much attention on human resource as they need on procurement of high end equipment and new buildings. Patients admitted in these hospitals need as much attention and time of nurses as they need of doctors.
J&K’s steps towards creating accountability in nursing education must also be accompanied by similar and simultaneous attention in improving the nurse-patient ratio in hospitals.
The employment generation for the youth of J&K is another promise that this focus and improvement will lead to. Hundreds of students in J&K have their eyes on the new Nursing Colleges. These need to be freed of the baggage they have and taken to the next level. Immediately.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.