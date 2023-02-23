We need to be mindful of who we are

Kashmir is not only a beautiful place but was once a peaceful destination. There was almost zero crime as people especially females used to go outside their homes without any fear to attend functions and marriage parties; even during night hours wearing costly Jewellery.

Death of anyone in any locality was mourned by whole area with all support even financial from neighbours in case of poor family. The pass-out students with good percentage was a moment of joy and pride not only for family but for entire locality. This was a real Kashmir and Kashmiriyat.

During the year 1990 the peaceful atmosphere of Valley turned violent. First time gun was seen in the hands of civilians, then it became entirely different situation in the paradise. Precious human lives were snatched in this situation.

This was also the beginning of criminal activities in valley and losing our moral values too. Kashmiri Pandits, an imperative part of our valley migrated to Jammu and other parts of country, though in the beginning they were residing in campus thinking that it would be a short turmoil and they would return back to their native places.