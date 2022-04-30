We need veterinarians

Roles of veterinarians range from providing health care, teaching, research, production, to public health and environmental safety. Briefly veterinarians protect health of both animals and humans. They cater the health and welfare needs of all animal species. Imparting teaching in veterinary colleges to acquire novel knowledge, skill and innovations, is the main source of developing educated human resource in veterinary science.

Veterinarians in production disciplines have responsibility of boosting animal production for food security and income. In environmental protection, research, food safety, and public health, veterinarians of both the animal health divisions and animal production divisions have critical roles.

These roles are well performed when facilities and resources are adequate that make veterinarians resilient and the veterinarians are not stressed and sapped with deficient systems. In addition to improving resilience by various self measures, provision of support and infrastructure in various disciplines of veterinary and animal science aids to resilience.

Providing efficient treatment to ailing animals is the foremost responsibility of every veterinarian. Many a time the healthcare facilities are not available with all veterinarians. This affects the therapeutic management of affected patients. A veterinarian should be provided with all the basic infrastructure that is required for patient care to augment the resilience. A veterinary practitioner or clinician quite often manages the things with least available resources.