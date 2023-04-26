We the thankless creation

How many people are there in this world who are homeless, live in tents or under open sky, sleep on footpaths; get hit by pedestrians or stung by insects or bitten by stray dogs while they are asleep. Isn't it it the favour of Allah that he chose us among those who have shelter over their heads.

Isn't our one storey or one room or a mud house far better than sleeping in the open sky with bricks as pillow. How many times we show gratitude for having a shelter over us and how many times we complaint that the interior of our house is not well fashioned and trendy and show discontentment with that.

How many people are there in this world who are not fasting either because of their ill health or disbelief or ignorance. Isn't it the blessing of Allah that he chose us among those who fast and offer prayers and get an opportunity to seek forgiveness for their sins. How many of us thank Allah for this blessing that our birth took place in the family of practicing Muslims.

How many are in this world who sleep hungry and or just can afford one meal a day. Aren’t our low but hard earned halal wages far better than the huge money earned through corruption, deception and immoral activities. How many of us thank Allah that he chose us among the ones who are earning halal and not amongst those who are earning haram.

How many of us thank Allah for the blessing that we are able to recite and understand quran and other religious and beneficial literature that's preventing us from going astray and helping us choose right over wrong. How many are there who are associating partners with Allah and following bidah because of their naivety and ignorance. Isn't it the blessing of Allah that we are not associating any partner with him in worship. Doesn't this blessing deserve gratitude. Likewise there are endless blessings that Allah has bestowed on us but we ignore them or don't pay heed to.