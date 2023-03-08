Weaving Grief and Dreams together

How does grief look like? A Person lost? A Place deserted? A mother yearning for her only dead child or what. Grief varies from person to person, experience to experience.

A child who lost his eye-sight in a holocaust still imagining rainbow and colorful flowers, while tears rolling down her cheeks still hoping to see a Sunflower- the flower of bravery. A musician forms a rhythm for his beloved, despite of the fact that he knows she is deaf.

She, her smiling face and appreciation to the rhythm with nodding head, is an indication to millions of grief about her yearning to listen to the rhythm once.