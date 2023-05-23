What ails GMC Baramulla?

"It is not like I don't attend my office daily and do not remain present during the working hours, but I cannot remain present in the office the whole day as I am at such a position where I am supposed to attend several meetings during morning and evening hours. Otherwise I remain available in the office. There is a lobby of doctors who are peddling their lies because they do not want this GMC to flourish," she said.

Even after the four years of its establishment, the authorities are yet to make its buildings fully functional. The government needs to take immediate action to improve the overall functioning of GMC Baramulla and overcome the impediments coming in the way of smooth functioning of the college.

Principal GMC Baramulla admitted the dearth of faculty in the college saying that steps are being taken to address the issue. "Whatever is possible at my level I am doing that. Recruitment of Senior and Junior Resident is in my domain which is being done. We have taken up the matter with the government regarding recruitment of other staff as well," she said.

In November last year, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla said that the strengthening of the health sector, particularly the GMC Baramulla was on the top priority list of the administration. She had said there were some crucial issues which needed to be addressed at the institute for which several communications were sent to the health and medical education department as well.

The government is very well aware about the issues creating impediments in smooth functioning of the college. The incumbent commissioner secretary Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) has also served as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and is well versed with issues and concerns related with the functioning of the GMC Baramulla.

Some priority areas which need to be addressed include increase in the funding wherein the government should provide more funding to GMC Baramulla to improve the facilities and infrastructure. This will help the college to meet the needs of the students and faculty.

Besides, the government should hire more faculty members to reduce the workload of the existing faculty and improve the quality of education. This will also help to attract more students to the college. The fact is that almost all the new GMCs are facing dearth of faculty. For example, the Department of General Medicine in GMC Srinagar has 37 sanctioned faculty positions while only eight are in Baramulla. So the enhancement of posts at all levels at GMC Baramulla is the need of the hour to improve the functioning of the college.