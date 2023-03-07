WHAT IS HEART ATTACK?

Symptoms Of heart attack?

The major symptoms of a heart attack are:Chest pain or discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that last for the more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. Discomfort can feel like uncomfortable, pressure, squeezing fullness or pain.

Feeling weak, light headed, faint, cold sweat and fatigue.Pain/Discomfort in the jaws, neck or back.

Pain/Discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders.Shortness of breath.

Nausea and vomiting.In short, symptoms can be different from one person to the next.

Remember A Heart attack is a life threating Medical Emergency.

The sooner you can get medical treatment that restores normal blood flow to your heart, the better your chance of a successful outcome.

Developed countries have code blue system, if a person has chest pain, critical care Ambulance rushes to the place and provide important treatment on the spot.Diabetics have silent heart attacks compared to non-diabetics, they have Neuropathy (Autonomic).