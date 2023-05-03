What is Islamic Eco-theology?

Islam, like other Abrahamic faiths, does not subscribe to materialistic reductionism rooted in Cartesian philosophy rendering nature as “dead and meaningless”. Instead, Islam considers nature meaningfully sacred. Implying, nature cannot be reduced to spatiotemporal arrangement and interaction of physical matter.

To illustrate the point, Haq starkly writes: “nature represents the inexhaustible logoi of God”, therefore, it is by default sacred. The principle of ‘sacred nature’ is built upon the three corresponding premises. First premise is: the creation of nature has a meaning.

According to Haq, “it [nature] is a means through which God communicates with humanity.” Second premise is: God’s divine will is ubiquitously operating in nature.

The incessant creation and recreation process happening in nature is witness to God’s omnipresence. Inferring, nature is not God’s primordial activity, but rather God’s ‘Creative Will’: the horizontal cause of creation, is ever present in nature since its beginning. Hence, comprehending nature and its immutable laws directly means comprehending the Will of God and acknowledging God’s operative method, i.e., Way of God (sunnat al-Allah).

Third premise is: nature manifests both God’s creational unity as well as creational unicity. This premise is suggestive of ‘oneness of creation’ (wahdaniyat al-khalq) which means everything created, irrespective of role, form and quality, does belong to the same One God.

And, everything manifests the ‘Creative Will’ of God and serves, borrowing Faruqi’s expression, a purpose of making “the world one telic system, vibrant and alive, full of meaning”.

From this premise, we get the underpinnings of interdependency between diverse forms of creation. Nevertheless, I need to be more distinctive here that ‘oneness of creation’: a systematic networked interaction between all created entities of the cosmos, is not suggestive of pantheistic equivalence that would mean “everything is Godly.” Rather, it advocates a unified view of the creation. And, a medium wherein everything is pulled together in the oneness of creational design.

The fundamental purpose of nature as reflected in its design of creational continuum, ranging from subatomic particles to colossal celestial bodies, including the fundamental forces of nature, is to primarily support the principle of ‘oneness of creation.’ Colloquially, it implies: a sand particle, a leaf, a star, and a human are connected through the bond of oneness.

At philosophical level, one can say, the principle of ‘oneness of creation’ stands complimentary to the advanced scientific description of “quantum entanglement” implying that universe is monistic in nature: i.e., each entity consisting of energy and matter is part of a single unified whole. For example, the “four forces of nature”, we all might have learned in the school days, explain how things interact with each other at both colossal and atomic level.

Similarly, the biological food chain explains the nature of relation between living organisms. Artistically, all forms of creation represent different dots in a pattern. And, all dots are significant by virtue of their specific place, meaning and function. Thus, when connected appropriately we can draw a meaningful and harmonious cosmic picture. From the Islamic perspective, all created things related to environment serve a dual function.

That is, alongside their physical function they also serve a deep spiritual function. Physical function is empirical and defines the causal interrelatedness between them. The method to understand this function is “scientific ecology”. The spiritual function is metaphysical and defines their sacred purpose.

These two functions are fundamental to Muslim ecotheology. From here we can also trace the foundational basis of Islamic Environmentalism advanced by Muslim intellectuals such as Syed Hussain Nasr (Iran), Ibrahim Ozdemir (Turkey), Fazlun Khalid (Sri Lanka), Mustafa Abu-Saway (Palestine) and Mawil Y. Izzi Deen (Iraq). Drawing insights from religious scriptures, these scholars responded to climatic crisis and emphasized the need to discuss climate justice from the Islamic perspective.