What Psychology says

Psychology is the science of behaviour and it scientifically studies everyday observations and human cognitions however we show many biases while thinking and acting without even realising. Some of these are listed below:

1. Dunning–Cruger effect: The tendency of people with low skills or expertise in a specific area to overestimate their ability or knowledge. They believe they are more efficient and apt. This effect was introduced by David Dunning and Justin Kruger in 1999. They conducted a study in which subjects were administered a test and they were asked how much they would have scored; they anticipated more correct answers than they actually give. It is because novices lack metacognitive ability; they lack understanding of the nuances and the complexities of the subject matter. For instance when we appear in any competitive exam for the ist time without preparation we are more confident as compared to when we go fully prepared as goes the saying, ‘the more you know the more you realise you don’t know”. The opposite of this effect is imposter syndrome.

2. Imposter syndrome: It is a specific form of intellectual-doubt; more commonly found among high achievers. They underestimate their knowledge, skills and experience. They seek perfectionism , are victims of analysis by paralysis. They feel they don’t deserve the accomplishments they have made.

3. Curse of Knowledge effect: The term “curse of knowledge” was coined by economists Colin Cramerer, Lowenstein and Martin Weber in 1989. It is a cognitive bias in which more knowledgeable and expert persons assume that others already have basic knowledge required to understand. In other words, experts have difficulty in empathising with the challenges that novices struggle with. They unconsciously think it is as easy for others as it is for them.