What will be the fate of DRDO Hospital Khanmoh?

Amidst this scenario, the J&K Government recently ordered that the human resource that had been deputed from various institutes and hospitals to DRDO Hospital be repatriated to their original places of posting.

The decline in COVID19 cases, as per the order, resulted in under-utilization of the services of this staff, doctors primarily, many of these specialists. The decision is sound, given that there are hardly any patients that could have been benefited by these doctors if they continued to be posted in DRDO Hospital.

The Government had also recruited nurses, anesthesia technicians, Lab technicians and other allied staff for the hospital, in a good number, on contract last year to run this hospital.

Doctors were also hired, including specialists, on contract. The staff contracts expire in June this year, although it is extendable upto three years. The staff is being funded by J&K Government, while the running costs of the hospital, including drugs and disposables, is through the funding of GoI.