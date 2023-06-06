When Cholesterol becomes an Enemy

Statin group of drugs also called HMG-CoA receptor inhibitors are the most studied and prescribed drugs for the prevention and treatment of cardio vascular disease (CVD).

Beginning in 1980s with lovastatin and in the recent years more potent agents like atorvastatin and rosuvastatin are used liberally in several classes of individuals.

Many scientists believe that the beneficial effects of statins are mainly because of their ant inflammatory propertiesbut reduction in the levels of LDLc is a very important marker.

A number of more agents like ezetimibe and bempedoic acid have also become available to supplement the effects of the statins. An injectable agent evolocumab (PCSK9 inhibitor) with a very potent capability of reducing LDLc has been in the market for several years now. It is indicated for extremely high-risk patients where other oral agents especially statins are not meeting the targets.

In the recent past there have been several controversies associated with this class of drugs, confusing the patients as well as their treating physicians. This article will address these issues in particular.

Accepted indications for statin use:

1. All patients with a history of a coronary event like myocardial infarction, unstable or stable angina, patients who have undergone an angioplasty with or without a stent or coronary artery bypass surgery.

2. Patients with a history of a brain stroke or transient ischemic attack.

3. Patients with disease of limb arteries leading to claudication or associated symptoms.

4. Extremely high levels of LDLc (160 mgs/lit)

In these situations, statins in adequate doses lead to reduction of CV events by 25 to 40%. In general statins are well tolerated even in high doses. A study done by the author has shown that the highest dose of 80 mgs of atorvastatin is tolerated very well like the 40 mgs in Indian patients.

Side effects of Statins

Most common side effects are myopathies, liver enzyme elevation and very rarely rhabdomyolysis. These side effects are usually resolved by reducing the dose or discontinuing the drug. For many years debate has been focussed on whether statins lead to cognitive decline, cancer and/or diabetes mellitus.

The recommendation of getting a periodic liver function test has been removed by most authorities including the US FDA. This is because serious liver injury with statins is very rare and unpredictable.

There has been a debate regarding the report of impaired memory, forgetfulness and confusion across all statins. Some of these reports are based on case reports and small unpowered studies.

Recent large meta- analysis and systematic reviews have however not shown any convincing evidence of cognitive disorders or cancer risk after statin therapy. However, a small increase in the incidence of Type 2 diabetes mellitus has been observed and confirmed. Given the overwhelming evidence of reduction in CV Events by 25-45% the small increase in diabetes mellitus is outweighed by the CV benefits seen in short and medium term for patients in whom statin therapy is recommended based upon the risk. Combining evidence from 13 studies show that treating 255 patients with statins for 4 years can lead to 1 additional case of diabetes mellitus, whereas 5.4 events of vascular disease are prevented. Thus, the risk of developing diabetes far outweighs the benefits.