When did you last hug your mother?

Fortune are those who have their parents living with them. This is a blessing that not all have the luxury of. As they say, life doesn’t come with a set of instructions nor does it come with a manual to guide you. But it just comes with a mother. A mother who cares for you and teaches you the lessons of life. Her happiness lies in your happiness and she feels the pain when you get hurt. Your mother can be your teacher, your guide and she can take the place of anyone else, but no one can take her place in your life.

It is important to respect and love your mother even though you do not need any reason to respect her. From the day, you came to this world till this day she is the one who has brought you up and made you what you are today. She feeds you first and tries to give you the best and the sufficient and keeps herself at the last. You are because of her as she is the one who brought you into this world. It is because of her that you exist. Your existence is a gift from your mother and more than a gift your existence is actually a favour done by your mother by holding you in her womb for nine painful months. This favour is something that you will never be able to pay back.