When did you last hug your mother?

“When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.”
Mitch Albom (For One More Day)
Fortune are those who have their parents living with them. This is a blessing that not all have the luxury of. As they say, life doesn’t come with a set of instructions nor does it come with a manual to guide you. But it just comes with a mother. A mother who cares for you and teaches you the lessons of life. Her happiness lies in your happiness and she feels the pain when you get hurt. Your mother can be your teacher, your guide and she can take the place of anyone else, but no one can take her place in your life.
It is important to respect and love your mother even though you do not need any reason to respect her. From the day, you came to this world till this day she is the one who has brought you up and made you what you are today. She feeds you first and tries to give you the best and the sufficient and keeps herself at the last. You are because of her as she is the one who brought you into this world. It is because of her that you exist. Your existence is a gift from your mother and more than a gift your existence is actually a favour done by your mother by holding you in her womb for nine painful months. This favour is something that you will never be able to pay back.
When you were one year old, she nursed you, bathed you and in return, you cried all night and she used to remain awake for you. When you were two years old, she prepared food for you and in return, you spoiled the room with your plate. When you were 15 years old, she paid for your summer camp, and in return, you did not even write her a thank you letter. Then when you were 18 years old? I cried when you graduated from high school, And you instead decided to spend the entire night, partying with your friends. Then you were 19 years old, and she paid for your college education, but you instead were ashamed to introduce her to your friends and colleagues.
Then you reached the age of 25 years and she helped you organize your wedding and spent everything she had saved on you, but you, in the end, decided to move away to another house, another city leaving her alone. Now when you are 40 years old and she had grown older and needed your care, you didn’t care about me as you never considered me as your family. Now, she has passed away and the things that you have done can no longer be changed.
When your mother is still with you be nice to her and tell her that you love her. Many mothers may have their problems but all of them have one thing in common, they bought us into the world and raised us. They carried us in their warmth and they gave us life. Do not wait all of your life to make your mother happy.
Always do it. Today, many children, remember their mothers only when they see them in their graves. Some feel sorry that they did not give them everything they wanted when they were alive. They regret that they remained distant, indifferent and ungrateful.
If you still have your mother by your side, take care of her and make her happy. If maybe you have had an argument and you don’t talk to your mother.
Then today, the moment of reconciliation has arrived. There is only one mom in the world. Let’s not regret not making them proud of us when we could.
Dr Zubair is a Senior Geriatric Consultant
