When the heart fails

Since the times immemorial, the heart, an impassioned organ, has been viewed as the home of love and the seat of emotions. And that’s not surprising for most of us. Anyone who has ever been in love knows that the heart beats faster when one glimpses someone who sparks his romantic interest.
We rely on the strength of human relationships to survive and thrive. As humans, we are born into the world vulnerable, weak, and in need of physical and emotional nurturing. Immediately, we reach out to secure our first relationships as we evolve and grow.
Some relationships ebb away, petering to their end. The loneliness and ambivalence after this kind of breakup, the so-called breakup of the figurative heart, more of visceral kind is experienced at times like a death.
The above figurative expression of heart doesn’t exist anatomically. Emotions aside, the literal heart is basically a muscular pump .Every day the heart transports 9000 litres of blood and beats about 100,000 times while doing so.
The heart’s large muscle strands twist around each other like spirals and form fantastic cave systems connected by valves and separated by septums. Inner and outer layers of muscle rotate simultaneously in order to discharge blood, following a finely synchronised choreography.
A heart reveals a lot about its condition to an astute cardiologist through these jumps and turns and their rhythm. Thanks to Carl Helmuth Hertz and Inge Edler for discovering the magical eye of echocardiography to reveal many of the physical secrets of this magical organ.
The heart is with us from our mother’s womb until we rejoin Mother Earth at the end of life. Its delicate and unique muscle fibres work the most efficiently without any fatigue till any inborn or acquired disease process injures it and knocks down its efficiency. Once affected, the efficiency comes down and this is what we call as the ‘Heart Failure’ —rather to be precise enough ‘Congestive Heart Failure’. The very name echoes with the sound of doom.
Heart failure is a condition which is caused either by ineffective pumping or inadequate relaxation of the heart. When the heart doesn't pump efficiently, it squeezes less blood out with each heartbeat and creates a cardiac plumbing problem.
Blood that is not pumped out of the heart's main pumping chamber into the body's circulation system has to go somewhere. Like a traffic jam behind an accident on the highway, blood backs up into the veins leading to flooding of the lungs, causing trouble with breathing, eventually leading to water logging the liver, the kidneys and other vital organs.
The most obvious symptoms of heart failure are the weakness, fatigue and shortness of breath. Others include painful swelling in the abdomen, legs and feet. Some patients have a nagging dry cough and get treated inadvertently for asthma.
The clinical syndrome is the culmination of various diseases like clogged arteries (CAD),uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension ) and diabetes .Other causes are the development of blocks or erratic rhythm inside the heart which causes weakness of the heart without causing any heart attack, viral infections affecting the heart muscles, nutritional problems like thiamin and selenium deficiency, thyroid problems, and excessive alcohol intake. Rarely heart may fall prey to over sympathetic hormonal gush due to stress, which is called stress cardiomyopathy.
Heart failure does not mean that the heart has completely stopped working, but that its capabilities have reduced. Left unaddressed, it can lead to decreased quality of life and complications like irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmias), recurrent hospitalisations, and sudden cardiac death.
In the natural course of this disease process , the body initially tries to compensate. The failing heart compensates for its pumping weakness in several ways. It beats faster. It dilates, or widens, to let more blood into its chambers. In a patient with heart failure, it is not uncommon for the heart to double in size and with a sonographic eye we see huge hearts occupying more than double the space behind the rib cage. The compensatory changes ultimately defeat the purpose.
Added bulk doesn't strengthen the heartbeat, and a faster pulse may simply strain an already overworked heart. This exhausted, overwhelmed, whipped ailing heart now turns faithfully faithless.
There are different stages of heart failure and treatment is focused on slowing its progression into advanced heart failure. The management approach has to be holistic and is multi-pronged which comprises lifestyle changes, medical and advanced device based therapies.
Heart failure is often connected to lifestyle factors, therefore it is important to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle from a young age. Management of diabetes, obesity, and hypertension is of utmost importance. A healthy diet with lots of vegetables, grains, pulses, lean meat, sufficient hydration, supported by cardio exercises increases endurance and therefore stroke volume .
Fluid and salt restriction is usually advised for these patients. Unhealthy fats, salty and oily foods, excessive consumption of sugar, alcohol and smoking among others can all damage the heart over the long run, so it’s best to quit these as soon as possible.
The medical management is intended to reverse left ventricular enlargement and dilation and correct the impaired contractility, a process called “reversed remodeling.” In other words, the disease process remodels the heart, and the drugs reverse that remodeling. The conventional pharmacotherapy begins with the standard recommended medications optimised from time to time.
A growing array of medications has revolutionized heart failure treatment in the past decade. Four main types of drugs are used against heart failure: diuretics, or "water pills," to reduce fluid overload by increasing urination; digitalis to boost the heart's pumping strength; and vasodilators, including ACE inhibitors that relax blood vessels and make it easier for the heart to pump blood through the circulatory system.
A fourth type of medication ,which were once contraindicated, are now essential pillar in breaking the adverse neuro-hormonal cascade events in this pathophysiological clinical syndrome, namely the beta blockers .Added to this armamentarium is a new class of drugs called ARNIs ( angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitors) which just hamper the deleterious effects of hormones secreted into blood stream in myriad of compensatory mechanisms .
However , some patients are fortunate enough to have reversible causes which can be corrected ;opening up the clogged arteries ,correcting the erratic heart rhythm and replenishing deficient micronutrients. Patients with heart failure experience a number of changes in the electrical function of the heart that predispose them to potentially lethal cardiac arrhythmias.
Electricity goes awry within the diseased weak heart culminating in lethally life threatening arrhythmias. But high tech electricity via device based therapies in expert hands to the group of patients meeting implantation criteria helps counteract these arrhythmias and resynchronize the electromechanical coordination between heart chambers to potentiate pumping efficiency.
The disease is progressive in course. In spite of optimised medical management, over 50 % of patients die in five years .The selective group of patients with advanced stage of the disease have an option of heart transplantation which is still a dream for thousands of patients in queue as we are bestowed with one heart and somebody has to die to save the recipient .
Many of us might have experienced the teenage heart-breaks of figurative hearts. Because being so heartbroken is not the end of the world. I guess it is one of the spices in life. Once you get over heartache, you will get a reward - You will gain the ability to bounce back. Resilience!
But the same doesn’t hold true for the ‘literal heart’. Once it fails, the warranty runs out and the heart cries, shedding its tears and water-logging the tissues.
Thank you heart: how faithfully you have been beating every single second or less, grinding away day in and day out, instantly adapting to every move I make without any heart-break or heart fail throughout my teenage years to present .
And life goes on. Lub Dub!
The author is Consultant Cardiology, GMC Anantnag
