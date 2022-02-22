When the heart fails

Since the times immemorial, the heart, an impassioned organ, has been viewed as the home of love and the seat of emotions. And that’s not surprising for most of us. Anyone who has ever been in love knows that the heart beats faster when one glimpses someone who sparks his romantic interest.

We rely on the strength of human relationships to survive and thrive. As humans, we are born into the world vulnerable, weak, and in need of physical and emotional nurturing. Immediately, we reach out to secure our first relationships as we evolve and grow.

Some relationships ebb away, petering to their end. The loneliness and ambivalence after this kind of breakup, the so-called breakup of the figurative heart, more of visceral kind is experienced at times like a death.