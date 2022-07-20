He had always wanted to build a house in Kashmir. A home. His mother Gauri Kaul always had a strong desire to return to the valley and have her own place. She didn’t live long enough to see Gauri Manzil which he did build in 2013.

“When the heart speaks” is all and about his mother. And motherland. Also, an intimate personal story of the love for both. This way.

That way. Every which way we can think about the book is about the author yearning to return to his roots.

So much so that those who know and those who will read the book might even agree with me that should he have not left the valley with his parents as an infant when he did, he might not have love him beloved home so much. The desire to return back becoming so increasing more telling and overwhelming over each day than stay back ever could.