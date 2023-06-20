When the Monster kills

My mother -in- law was very sensitive but pretending as if she didn’t know anything about the disease process. And, I would wonder how passionately she had been working, striving, deferring gratification, waiting to live and learning to die.

The winter had come and the temperature dipped down to under zero, so we decided to shift her outside the valley to relieve her rheumatoid bone pains. She never felt well the day we had infused her with toxic anti-monster chemo-agents .One fine evening, I found out that she could no longer swallow even liquids now .We had exhausted all the options of cure. The monster stalked the land, was hiding in plain sight, waiting for just the right moment to pounce. This time pounced with full might .I consulted my seniors and fellow colleagues to know what next ?

Now we had no option but to choose between getting a palliative metal stent to force open her food-pipe (oesophagus) or getting a stomach tube through her abdominal wall for medical nutrition. “Making lemonade out of lemons,” we sought to put a metal tube in her esophagus with unanimous decision so that she would be able to indulge in the pleasure of eating delicious food again. We wanted to make each day the best possible for her to free her from emotional pain, physical discomfort and anxiety.

But to our misfortune, the procedure did not go smoothly and she developed cardiac and respiratory arrest on the table, possibly an anaesthetic complication .I was waiting outside and after being called hurriedly got into the endoscopy suite, I found her listless and ashen-faced, barely conscious but moving limbs. She was being ventilated with Ambu Bag , cannulas in the veins, ECG patches on the chest and torso alongside a plethora of aesthetically pleasing co-saviours in scrubs. Looking at the cardiac monitor trace after another and the accompanying “beep-beep” rekindled my hope for her survival. She was shifted to the ICU from the Endoscopy suite. We were all wracked with guilt as she had come to the hospital walking and now she is comatosed on life support.

After a few hours she woke up from a deep coma and was feeling groggy, pointing her hands towards the chest and looking awfully at tubes and attached wires. Gradually, the assisted breathing support was weaned off and she resumed her spontaneous breathing although high flow oxygen tubes attached to nostrils .After a few days ,we went home back after being discharged but she ploughed back through all old memories. Surviving a tussle with this beast almost always makes food taste better, grass look greener, life more fulfilling but not without challenges at all stages.

When she was discharged from the hospital, we were happy she would taste the food . She really needed to eat because she was too skinny already.

For the next few weeks she laughed and joked, completely cognitive, coherent … lucid. A lifetime of memory had returned, and we took advantage of it as she regaled us with escapades from her past.