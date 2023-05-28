When will parents realize that grades are the wrong metrics of success?

Both these realities expose the deeply entrenched culture of hyper-focusing on academic grades in our country which has grave implications spanning societal mental health, self-perception, life purpose, and achievement.

Popular Hindi films like 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par have challenged the very idea of success in life built around academic grades because it insists on a singular path to success and often overlook creative and uniquely talented individuals.

CBSE has implemented many reforms to reduce stress on students including the SAFAL assessment protocol to measure student performance and the New Education Policy 2020 promises a shift from rote learning to competency-based learning. Yet the problem of student suicides continues to haunt our education system. The question is why?

More than students, teachers, schools, assessment methods, CBSE, state Boards, and Governments, this crisis in my opinion has more to do with our societal value system than anything else.

If I talk about myself, I am a product of the same assembly-line model of education, where marks percentages are seen as a measure of human intelligence and potential.

As a child, I was always told that only Rank 1 matters and if one is not at the top of the ladder, then one is nowhere. It is no coincidence that throughout my student life, my only aspiration was to get the best grades in school and college and I mostly succeeded in doing that.

But this came at a cost. Even 22 years after passing my class 12 Exam, I still have nightmares where I suddenly feel that I am unable to do the question paper, or I am late to the exam and missing my grades, or that I have suddenly forgotten everything about the subject and the big zero that I am getting on the results day wakes me up with a cold sweat and a sinking heart.