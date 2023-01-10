Why are C-section deliveries on rise in Kashmir?

There is an increase in C-section deliveries in Kashmir and the number is increasing every year. Some women consider it as a safe alternative for vaginal delivery with the belief that it would reduce labor pain and prevent vaginal tearing.

C-section is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby through incisions in the abdomen and uterus. According to the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO), the procedure should only be used in complicated pregnancies.

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 which was released by the Government of India last year, Jammu & Kashmir reported second highest C-section deliveries (42.7%). As per another report, for every 100 cases, 82 deliveries were done through C-Section in Kashmir.