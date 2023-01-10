Why are C-section deliveries on rise in Kashmir?

There is an increase in C-section deliveries in Kashmir and the number is increasing every year. Some women consider it as a safe alternative for vaginal delivery with the belief that it would reduce labor pain and prevent vaginal tearing.
C-section is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby through incisions in the abdomen and uterus. According to the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO), the procedure should only be used in complicated pregnancies.
As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 which was released by the Government of India last year, Jammu & Kashmir reported second highest C-section deliveries (42.7%). As per another report, for every 100 cases, 82 deliveries were done through C-Section in Kashmir.
At Lalla Ded Hospital in Srinagar, at least 60% of the deliveries at the hospital were C-sections.
Besides that, at JawaharLal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital, 90% of all deliveries were C-sections.
According to the official statistics, just 171 of the total 1454 deliveries between 2019 and 20 were natural births, leaving 1283 to be delivered via C-section. However, the hospital saw a significant decrease in maternal delivery cases this year as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.
According to statistics, 72 of the 82 deliveries were performed via C-section. According to statistics, 800 C-section deliveries out of the total 1059 delivery cases at Government Gousia Hospital in Srinagar show that the scenario there is the same.
With a startling rate of 82.1% C-section surgeries, Jammu & Kashmir now ranks second in India behind West Bengal for the quick rate of C-sections performed in private hospitals.
In essence, this indicates that 8 of the 10 pregnant women admitted to the private hospital typically deliver their kids via C-section.
As per the experts there are many reasons behind it, one of the main reasons for the rise in C-section deliveries in Kashmir is a lack of access to proper maternal healthcare. Many women in the region, particularly those living in rural areas, face significant barriers to accessing healthcare services, including lack of transportation, financial constraints, and cultural barriers. These factors make it difficult for women to receive the prenatal care they need to ensure a safe and healthy delivery.
Another contributing factor to the rise in C-section rates is a lack of trained healthcare providers. Many healthcare facilities in the region lack the personnel and resources necessary to provide safe and effective obstetric care, including skilled birth attendants and access to emergency obstetric care. This shortage of trained healthcare providers can lead to inappropriate use of C-sections, as healthcare providers may opt for the procedure due to a lack of alternative options.
Another factor is the increasing trend of demand for C-sections by women.
To address the alarming rise in C-section rates in Kashmir, it is important to improve access to maternal healthcare and increase the number of trained healthcare providers in the region. This can be achieved through a number of measures, including increasing the number of healthcare facilities and clinics, providing transportation to and from healthcare facilities, and training and educating local healthcare providers on best practices for maternal care.
It’s also important to create awareness among women, on the risks and benefits of c-section so they can make informed decisions. Additionally, it’s important to have a community that supports natural birth as much as possible and create an environment where it is seen as a normal and healthy process.
The rise in C-section rates in Kashmir is a serious concern that requires immediate action. By improving access to maternal healthcare and increasing the number of trained healthcare providers, we can help ensure that mothers and babies in the region have the best possible outcomes during delivery.
