Why are schools first casualty in COVID curbs?

However, it is not only about paying salaries to the teachers and the other staff of the institutions. If we take a broader look at the whole issue, the students who have been the worst victims have somehow gone out of focus during all these years, which is certainly not a healthy sign.

Even when we talk about the financial crunch, except for a few elite schools, the story of the majority of the schools is distressing as there are many schools in J&K which are on the verge of closure.

As the closure of schools continues unabated, there are less chances of getting any revenues for these institutions on account of fees from students.

Apart from the financial aspect, there is a dire need to talk about the academic losses faced by the students enrolled in both government as well as private educational institutions.

Facing academic losses is more worrisome than financial losses because we can hope to manage the financial crises somehow but academic losses are something beyond repair. We cannot compensate for the academic losses faced by the students in the last three years.

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has depicted a grim picture of prolonged closure of schools due to COVID-19 on the learning levels of the school children at all levels.