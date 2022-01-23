Why are schools first casualty in COVID curbs?

The COVID-19 pandemic has now entered into its third year, and like other sectors which were hit, the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir also faced disruptions and became the worst-hit during this period.
It is the third straight year that educational institutions across UT continue to remain closed. The closure of schools does put a focus on whether the schools faced economic losses or managed to generate revenue.
However, it is not only about paying salaries to the teachers and the other staff of the institutions. If we take a broader look at the whole issue, the students who have been the worst victims have somehow gone out of focus during all these years, which is certainly not a healthy sign.
Even when we talk about the financial crunch, except for a few elite schools, the story of the majority of the schools is distressing as there are many schools in J&K which are on the verge of closure.
As the closure of schools continues unabated, there are less chances of getting any revenues for these institutions on account of fees from students.
Apart from the financial aspect, there is a dire need to talk about the academic losses faced by the students enrolled in both government as well as private educational institutions.
Facing academic losses is more worrisome than financial losses because we can hope to manage the financial crises somehow but academic losses are something beyond repair. We cannot compensate for the academic losses faced by the students in the last three years.
The National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has depicted a grim picture of prolonged closure of schools due to COVID-19 on the learning levels of the school children at all levels.
The schools and other educational institutions in J&K opened in March 2020 after facing six-month closure in 2019. As the schools resumed educational and other extracurricular activities, a lockdown was imposed across the country to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The move completely disrupted the educational scenario again.
No doubt the school education department shifted to e-learning mode but being a new thing for both students and teachers, it took its own time to motivate the students and the teachers to adopt the online method of education.
Once the teachers and students mostly in the government sector became used to the online mode of education, the government after taking periodic review of the COVID-19 situation decided to open the schools in a phased manner for offline classes from mid-2021.
The reopening of schools was the last resort for the government after the markets, business establishments and other shopping malls were already opened by the administration. The schools were reopened after the government started vaccination of the teachers in all schools across J&K.
The resumption of offline class work in school brought back new hopes among the students and the teachers but winter vacations were announced for all schools soon thereafter. But to compensate for the academic losses faced by the students in 2020 and half of the 2021, the government started winter camps and tutorials for students from primary to class 12th students. The initiative was taken to continue the academic process and also provide remedial classes to the students as well.
But the Valley again witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis in J&K. As the rise in cases continued, the government issued fresh guidelines on January 9 and directed all schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centers and ITIs to adopt online mode of offering education till further orders.
The decision faced severe criticism from all walks of life, with people accusing the authorities of making education and educational institutions a first casualty during the pandemic curbs. People are questioning the government decision mainly because all other sectors are abuzz with the rush of people while only educational institutions remain deserted.
The guidelines were issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. Except schools every other sector continues to function smoothly. Now the government has started imposing weekend lockdowns in view of the rising cases.
Now that the government has closed the schools and other educational institutions, the question here is why schools are closed before anything else is shut down?
The decision would have been appreciated had there been any research suggesting that schools have been a breeding ground for Covi19 when they were opened previously for offline classes.
In the last three years, no government institution or any NGO has come up with any research suggesting that the schools were breeding ground or super spreaders of the virus. In fact, all NGOs and other organisations have pressed the government in all states and UTs to reopen the schools citing adverse impact on the academic losses of the students.
No doubt safety of children is paramount but in absence of data suggesting that schools are a breeding ground, the decision to close them down in haste appears both harsh and ill-conceived.
It has a grave impact on children who have not only suffered on account of education but also on account of socialising with each other and interacting in schools with their peers. The students have remained disconnected from their academic and social life for three years now which obviously will prove detrimental for them if the same approach continues.
The situation in colleges and universities is no different. The students at college and university level suffered as well. Besides facing academic losses the exams of students at college and university level got delayed as well.
If the closure of educational institutions continues in this manner, it will further disrupt the academics of students at all levels and there will be more learning gaps among students which ultimately will prove detrimental for the present generation of students.
While the closure of educational institutions continues, the J&K government needs to take immediate steps to restore the education system or the situation will go from bad to worse.
Many states have woken up to the damage caused by the prolonged closure of the educational institutions. Many states are concerned about the academic losses faced by the students. The Maharashtra government has decided to open schools for students from primary to class 12th students and other states are also mulling to resume offline class work in schools as well.
A World Bank group has also advocated for reopening of schools citing huge academic losses faced by the students across the globe.
The group has said the closure of schools for around 21 months has a risk of students never returning to education. The group in a study said that the evidence of the detrimental impacts of school closures on children’s learning offer a harrowing reality. They said learning losses were substantial, with the most marginalized children and youth often disproportionately affected.
The World Bank has suggested a shift from crisis to recovery – and beyond recovery, to resilient and transformative education systems that truly deliver learning and well-being for all children and youth.
Now coming back to the Valley, the closure of educational institutions should never be the first decision keeping in view its impact on children.
The government should instead make the educational institutions well equipped with all SoPs especially government schools and make them ready for schooling by March when vacations will end.