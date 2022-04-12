Why are Thyroid disorders on the rise?

WHAT ARE THYROID DISORDERS?

Thyroid disorders or diseases can be broadly structural or functional. Structurally, there can be an increase in the size or nodularity of the gland (goitre) with or without malignant transformation. Functionally, the gland may become overactive (hyperthyroidism) or underactive (hypothyroidism), producing too much or too little thyroid hormones, respectively.

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) secreted into the blood by the pituitary gland in the brain is an indirect indicator of thyroid function, with low TSH indicative of an overactive gland and high TSH level indicative of an underactive gland. However, there are exceptions to this rule, and one should avoid self-interpretation.

Instead of asking the lab guy who is qualified only to do and not interpret it, one should always consult a qualified endocrinologist because TFT or any hormone test is always to be interpreted in relation to the clinical setting.In most cases of TFT abnormalities, the level of thyroid hormones (T4 and T3) is normal as per the lab reference range, and only TSH is raised, that too mildly.

The latter condition is called subclinical hypothyroidism, the most common form of thyroid disease prevalent these days. Therefore, whenever someone says he has thyroid, invariably, it is a case of subclinical hypothyroidism.