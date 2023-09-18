Why did they choose to suffer in silence?

As societies, which were traditionally collective adapted a more materialistic approach; it resulted in a sense of emptiness. In India, the high rate of suicide among young adults can be associated with greater socioeconomic stressors that have followed the liberalization of the economy and privatization leading to the loss of job security, huge discrepancies in incomes and the inability to meet role obligations in the new socially changed environment. The collapse of the joint family system that had earlier provided emotional support and stability is also seen as an important contributory factor in suicides in India.

A news report Amid Suicides, Experts Warn Against ‘Copycat Phenomena’ in Kashmir quoted experts warning about the ‘copycat phenomenon’ wherein distressed and vulnerable persons feel inspired to end their life by consuming an overdose of information about suicides through media ( Kashmir Observer, 01 June-2021). The pre-suicide video, recorded by a Kulgam boy and widely circulated on social media had enough content to allow many others to follow the same.

These disturbing videos widely circulated on whatsapp and social media play a negative role by conditioning our youth how to conduct a suicide act. Another factor which we will touch in this article: Is Failure the Only Reason Why Students Commit Suicide? Every time we hear about a student committing suicide in India, we assume failure in some exam to be the cause.

But, the recent suicide of 17-year-old girl Kriti despite scoring more than what is required to get her a seat in an IIT Institution, tells us a completely different story. In our country, generally many students surrender to very high amount of pressure, especially from their family and teachers in terms of their career choices and studies.

Even in Kriti’s case it was her being forced to take up science by her mother, as stated in her suicide letter, that made her take this extreme step. Parents, across all income groups, are fossilized about letting their child do anything less than medical or engineering courses. Consciousness about new subjects may be there, but acceptability is missing. Arts is still considered a poor counterpart of science subjects, even though it offers plenty of interesting and even well-paying career choices. Just a little out-of-the-box thinking is desirable.

We need to allow our children to dream. In major cases the causes of suicide remain unidentified. Could this be because the victim was not relaxed expressing their concerns even for one last time? Why did they choose to suffer in silence? In many circumstances, it so happens that the victims find it hard to freely express their concerns about the pressure they are dealing with, even with their close ones.