Why grief exists?

It was unusual for Jammu - the sun was cold. The plummeting mercury left localities shivering but I being a Kashmiri was a bit immune to such cold weather for I had seen worse.

It was probably February, I don’t remember exactly, when my friend took me to his lab where he performed some experiments that he thought were beyond my comprehension. He was doing masters in pharmacology.

After a brief walk in light deficit corridor we entered a room with grim appearance and rancid odour. It was my nose that first noticed the existence of his lab before my eyes did.

I saw small white mice in cages, which looked innocent and anxious. Their eyes had something that crystallised sympathy and love in me for those caged creatures and my hibernating spirit of justice awakened which commanded me to open the cages and let those poor souls free.

As I was engrossed in my mental valour, my friend yelled, “what are you thinking, it is in these labs that greatness is born”. I retorted,“ indeed, by torturing the innocent souls.” My friend responded in a commanding voice , “it is not torture, it is experiment - scientific sacrifice of animals to achieve holy results”.

I being fizzle with his behaviour responded in a thick voice, “ you torture the poor creatures, nothing else”. He laughed like a tyrant and didn’t give much heed. Instead he claimed, “I take this trouble to benefit humanity”. I, for a little while thought may be he is right, but what will be the poor mice feeling all the time. Isn’t it obnoxious that some innocent souls are tortured to benefit others.