Why Muharram commemorations haven’t lost their significance

BY SYED ZAFAR MEHDI
The leader of challengers Imam Hussain’s (as) uprising on the desert plains of Karbala 1400 years ago was not a struggle for paltry political gains or one-upmanship. It was the beginning of a movement for Islamic awakening and social reformation. The movement about the eternal struggle of right versus might, just versus unjust, truth versus falsehood.
The movement, which has gripped the hearts and minds of people throughout history, continues even today – in Palestine, in Syria, in Afghanistan, in Yemen, in Nigeria, in Myanmar, in Iraq, ........ This movement will be relevant and significant as long as tyrants and aggressors exist.
Understanding the essence of Imam’s uprising is essential to understand the profound philosophy of Karbala and the significance of these annual commemorations.
Muharram and Karbala are in a way symbolic and their appeal cuts across the frontiers of time and space. Imam Khomeini (ra) often used this phrase in his speeches – ‘Kullu yaumin Ashura, kullu arzin Karbala’ (every day is Ashura and every place is Karbala).
Despots, crooks and scoundrels have existed in every age and every time. They have tried to disrupt social order, ban peaceful religious practices, create civil disturbance, and target innocents on flimsy grounds. They exist even today, in various forms and shapes and manifestations, across the world. Karbala teaches us the importance of defiance and resistance against these forces.
In Maqtal al-Hussain by Al-Khwarizmi Hanafi, it is mentioned that when Waleed ibn Uqbah, the governor of Medina, summoned Imam Hussain (as) to pay allegiance to Yazid, he categorically refused. “We are the household of the Holy Prophet, the core of His message, the place where angels descend to, and the place of mercy. Allah brought victory through us and will conclude by us, while Yazid is a corrupt man who consumes alcohol, kills the innocent, and openly disobeys God. A person like me cannot give the pledge of allegiance to a person like him,” Hussain (as) said.
Despite all overt and covert pressure tactics; the beloved grandson of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) refused to yield, thus obliging the command of his Creator, who says in Surah Munafiqun that “the might belongs only to Allah and to His Apostle and to the believers”.
Hussain (as) did not seek confrontation or conflict. He was forced out of Madina and Mecca simply because he refused to recognize an alcoholic ruler as the ‘leader of the faithful’. He asked his noble companions like Burayr ibn Khudayr, Habib ibn Muzahir, Zuhair ibn Qain and Muslim ibn Awsaja to liberate people from their self-inflicted misery. He even addressed his opponents and reminded them of their religion and the position of their Prophet (pbuh). He then raised a call, an immortal call. “Is there anyone to come to our rescue? Is there any helper to help us?”
It is a universal call that resonates even today. In Ziyarat e Imam Hussain (as), we say: “wish we were with you (O Hussain) so we would have won the greatest victory”. Kufans played deaf to Hussain’s (as) call, but will we also snub him? Are our hearts beating for Hussain (as)? That’s a question we need to ask ourselves.
The epic battle of Karbala, contrary to what you hear from some over-zealous ecclesiastics, was not decided in the battlefield. It was decided in the hearts of those who draw inspiration from Karbala and single-mindedly resist the forces that terrorise, intimidate, humiliate and kill.
These forces have existed since the time of Prophet Adam, as noted by the celebrated Iranian scholar Dr. Ali Shariati. “Our history, starting from Habil and Ghabil, is the manifestation of the eternal conflict between the two poles of God and Satan, though in each period of time these two poles have disguised differently.” And the evil forces have always faced disgraceful defeat, as emphasised in the Holy Quran. “And Allah will by no means give the unbelievers a way against the believers.” (Surah Nisa)
In the month of Muharram, Muslims around the world collectively remember the martyrs of Karbala and reaffirm their pledge to carry forward the mission of Hussain (as). Muharram commemorations were first held by Imam Hussain’s sister Sayyeda Zainab (sa) and his son Imam Zainul Abideen (as). Zainab (SA) – who came to be known as Fasihah (skillfully fluent) and Balighah (intensely eloquent) – played a significant role in the aftermath of Karbala.
Dr. Ali Shariati pays her a beautiful tribute. “She accomplished her mission thoroughly, perfectly and fairly. She expressed with words the truth that Hussein expressed with blood… It was Zainab (sa) who stood against and confronted the ruling oppressive power and overcame all resistance.”
Even 1400 years on, these annual commemorations have not lost their significance or relevance, but have become more popular and powerful.
Massive processions are taken out across the world in this month to send out a clear and strong message that injustice vanishes and truth shines bright. The soul-stirring elegies and hymns recited in Muharram gatherings remind us of the cruelty of Yazid and patience of Hussain (as). They speak of the unyielding stand taken by Hussain (as) and give a sense of hope and purpose to those who believe in the righteousness of their cause.
These commemorations help us reorganize our life around the principles exemplified by Hussain (as) and his followers in Karbala. That is precisely why these processions, which are completely peaceful in nature, come under attack in places like Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan. The attackers belong to the cult of Yazid and they see these annual commemorations as defiance to their cruelty and aggression.
Every revolution, Dr. Ali Shariati says, has two visages: blood and the message. Hussain (as) and his companions undertook the mission of blood. The second and equally important mission is to carry the message of this blood to future generations. We, the campaigners of truth and justice, have been entrusted with the task that was first carried out by Zainab (sa) after the battle of Karbala.
The 20 million people who marched by foot from Najaf to Karbala on Arbaeen (the fortieth day after Ashura) last year, beating the heat, bore testimony to the fact that the mission of Zainab (sa) is alive. This year, on Arbaeen, the number of pilgrims is likely to swell even further.
The exemplary sacrifices rendered by Hussain (as) and his companions will never be forgotten. As long as there is injustice, oppression and corruption in the world, Karbala will remain relevant and the message of Hussain (as) will reverberate across the world.
Courtesy: tehrantimes.com
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.