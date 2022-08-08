Why Muharram commemorations haven’t lost their significance

BY SYED ZAFAR MEHDI

The leader of challengers Imam Hussain’s (as) uprising on the desert plains of Karbala 1400 years ago was not a struggle for paltry political gains or one-upmanship. It was the beginning of a movement for Islamic awakening and social reformation. The movement about the eternal struggle of right versus might, just versus unjust, truth versus falsehood.

The movement, which has gripped the hearts and minds of people throughout history, continues even today – in Palestine, in Syria, in Afghanistan, in Yemen, in Nigeria, in Myanmar, in Iraq, ........ This movement will be relevant and significant as long as tyrants and aggressors exist.

Understanding the essence of Imam’s uprising is essential to understand the profound philosophy of Karbala and the significance of these annual commemorations.

Muharram and Karbala are in a way symbolic and their appeal cuts across the frontiers of time and space. Imam Khomeini (ra) often used this phrase in his speeches – ‘Kullu yaumin Ashura, kullu arzin Karbala’ (every day is Ashura and every place is Karbala).

Despots, crooks and scoundrels have existed in every age and every time. They have tried to disrupt social order, ban peaceful religious practices, create civil disturbance, and target innocents on flimsy grounds. They exist even today, in various forms and shapes and manifestations, across the world. Karbala teaches us the importance of defiance and resistance against these forces.