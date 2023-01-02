Why Online RTI Portal must come to J&K?

Developing the means for the online submission and disposal of RTI applications would be more convenient for the applicants and the citizens abroad. The system would also be an appropriate solution for the challenges faced by the Public Information Officers and the Appellate authorities.

Furthermore, it is unfortunate to mention that the UT of J&K, which has otherwise always been steadfast in adopting the digital route for effective and transparent administration, is lacking behind when it comes to implementing the transparency laws in a manner conforming to the Digital India Initiative.

PIL for Online RTI Portal in J&K.

Earlier this year, in the backdrop that the RTI machinery of J&K needs overhauling and the Online RTI portal in J&K becoming the need of the hour, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), titled Mohammad Tuyyab Malik & Anr v/s U.T of J&K, was filed by the author in the J&K High Court. The PIL sought directions to the J&K Govt. regarding the establishment of an Online RTI portal.

The court ordered the Chief Secretary, Govt. of J&K to take call regarding the establishment of the portal. The Govt., in the sub matter of the above PIL, stated that it has decided to register with the Online RTI portal of the Central Govt. and is taking appropriate action in furtherance of the same so as to facilitate the general public to file online RTI Applications and First Appeals.

The govt. in detail stated that it is in the middle of ascertaining the information with regard to Public Offices (for ascertaining the quantum of CPIOs and FAAs), and it has ordered all Administrative Secretaries to furnish the requisite information from their end and the same shall be shared with the Government of India, for registration of the UT of J&K with the Online RTI Portal.

From the intervention of the court and the recent instructions of the Govt. regarding the RTI Act, it seems that the day is not far when the citizens can file RTI applications and appeals online in the Union Territory of J&K. And the same is in the interest of justice & the spirit of transparency laws and will ensure the responsibility and transparency in the system.