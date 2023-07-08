Why seek care from a geriatrician

In recent weeks, we have received numerous inquiries regarding the role of geriatricians in providing care for the elderly and the concept of holistic health. It is in this context that I am writing this piece to shed light on the importance of geriatric medicine and its holistic approach to senior healthcare.

A geriatrician (specialist for the diseases of senior citizens) plays a crucial role in the healthcare of senior citizens, offering specialised care and addressing the unique needs and challenges associated with ageing. Here are some key reasons why seniors should consider seeking care from a geriatrician:

Expertise in Ageing

Geriatricians are medical doctors with specialised training in geriatric medicine. They possess in-depth knowledge and understanding of the physical, cognitive, and emotional changes that occur with ageing. This expertise enables them to provide tailored and effective care for seniors.

Holistic Approach

Geriatricians take a holistic approach to healthcare, considering the overall well-being of seniors. They recognise that ageing involves multiple dimensions, including physical, mental, social, and emotional aspects. By addressing these interconnected factors, geriatricians promote comprehensive and patient-centred care.