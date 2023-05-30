Why stress is common among youngsters

BY SUMAIRA FAROOQ

In the words of a victim of stress, it can be defined as a lively circumstance in which people face constraints, opportunities or loss of something they desire and for which the consequence is both unpredictable as well as crucial.

Stress is a natural response of the body to challenging situations or events. It can be triggered by anything that upset the balance of one’s lives, such as work pressure, relationship problems, financial worries, academic challenges, etc.

When subjected to stress, the body releases a hormone called cortisol, which helps to deal with the perceived threat or danger. However, if stress persists for a prolonged period, it can have negative effects on the physical and mental health of a person.

There are several reasons why stress has become a common problem among youngsters. Firstly, today’s youngsters face more pressure to succeed than ever before. They have to compete in a fast-paced, highly competitive world where success is often measured in terms of academic performance, career advancement, and social status.

This pressure leads to anxiety, self-doubt, and low-esteem, which in turn contributes to stress. Secondly, Social media and technology have made it easier to stay connected with others, but they have also increased the pressure to be perfect.

Youngsters are bombarded with images of their peers leading seemingly perfect lives, which can make them feel inadequate and increase their stress levels. Thirdly, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of youngsters. Many have lost their jobs or are still struggling to find work.