Widowhood Effect in the Elderly

Zahid visited his grandmother Sara’s grave to offer prayers. While in the graveyard, two tombstones caught his attention—one belonged to a husband and the other to his wife, resting side by side. The sight of delicate flowers adorning the burial site left an impression on him. Interestingly, the husband had passed away three years after his wife, with the date and month of their deaths coinciding.

Upon returning home, Zahid found himself pondering a series of questions. It was the first time he looked at his ailing grandfather, Abdul Ahad, with empathy and concern. Abdul Ahad, a retired private school principal, had seemingly been pushed to the periphery in his own home. Since his spouse’s passing, his son Ayub and daughter-in-law Rehana had failed to treat him with the honour and dignity he deserved. For Abdul Ahad, solace came in the form of an old radio set and the daily newspaper. However, Rehana abruptly cancelled the newspaper subscription, and when Abdul Ahad questioned this decision, he was met with hostility. Rehana berated him, accusing him of turning their house into a garbage bin. Ayub restricted his father’s freedom, citing health concerns, and rarely interacted with him kindly. Instead, he often spoke to him rudely and used him as an outlet for his frustrations. Rehana eavesdropped on Abdul Ahad’s phone conversations with relatives, further isolating him. One day, Abdul Ahad asked his nephew to take him to an eye hospital, as Ayub was busy with work commitments. Rehana conveyed this request to Ayub with a negative twist. In response, Ayub and Rehana confronted Abdul Ahad, subjecting him to their pent-up frustrations. The old man remained stoic, begging for forgiveness and even touching his son’s feet as a sign of humility. They confiscated his mobile phone, monitored his every move with suspicion, and made him the target of their frustrations.

Meanwhile, Zahid’s class teacher assigned him the task of writing about the “Pearls of wisdom based on the experiences of grandparents.” Zahid seized the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with his grandfather, Abdul Ahad, after a long hiatus. In these informal discussions, Abdul Ahad found a genuine companion in his grandson, and he shared his feelings without reservation. With tearful eyes, he revealed to Zahid how devastating the loss of his wife, Sara, had been.

Overwhelmed by grief, Abdul Ahad had neglected his own well-being. Self-care, sleep, meals, and medication had all become challenging. There was no one to patiently listen to his repeated stories or to greet him with a smile, as his beloved wife had done for 55 years. Abdul Ahad cherished the memories of their togetherness, often spending midnight hours looking at family photographs, silently shedding tears.

The simple act of connecting with an elderly family member can make a profound difference in their life. Over time, Zahid developed deep empathy for his grandfather, fulfilling his small needs—such as buying the morning newspaper—and offering medical assistance. Zahid also spent quality time with him, defending him when others remained passive. Abdul Ahad, once accustomed to daily shaving, had been told by Rehana that growing a beard was more suitable for his age. Zahid encouraged his grandfather to embrace his youthful spirit, resumed his daily shaving routine, and encouraged him to wear his preferred clothing. Together, they enjoyed daily walks in a nearby park, rekindling Abdul Ahad’s zest for life. The death of a loved one is always a profound loss, but losing a spouse after many years of companionship can be particularly challenging.