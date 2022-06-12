Will ATD be a reality?

The School Education Department (SED) has washed its hands of the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2022 saying that data was processed online on the basis of the inputs received from the respective directorates and the Chief Education Officers (CEOs).

The administrative department issued a public notice to clarify that no additional input was being utilized by SED to order transfer of teachers, masters and lecturers.

The move comes after an impression was created that all decisions regarding the transfers and postings of teachers, masters and Lecturers were taken solely by the administrative department, according to the notice.