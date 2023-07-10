Wings to Fly

The environment in which our children strive to achieve is extraordinary to say the least and equally so the environment in which our teachers strive to ensure the teaching-learning process continues. Having seen the education system breaking into pieces in the last few decades and deeply impacted during the pandemic; and now slowly emerging like a phoenix from the ashes is most heart-warming. Trauma can take its toll.

How are our children coping with stress of having to live in an environment of unrest, day in and day out? How are we helping our children to cope with stress? Neurological research shows that traumatic experiences such as being abused, witnessing a violent crime or even living in a neighborhood where crime/violence is pervasive can affect the developing brain.

Indeed studies show that these experiences can alter the chemical balance, making it more difficult for children to create memories and build trusting relationships. Incidentally, in case we have forgotten having been numbed by the disturbed environments around us – these are vital and fundamental skills for performing well in school and college as also in entrance examinations of any nature.

Reading about the effects of trauma on the brain especially on children vis-à-vis learning, I came across this from Susan Cole who is a Harvard Law School Professor and Director of the Trauma and Learning Policy Initiative which advocates for ‘trauma sensitive’ schools. She says, “The brain cannot focus when it is not calm” and “Children have to feel safe enough to learn.” As an educationist, I cannot agree more.

If we were to ask children, how many of them know of someone who has been shot at, it will not be surprising if all or almost all will raise their hands. Anxiety is not a visible or tangible entity that can be wiped away with an ‘Anti-Anxiety Cleaner’. All the young impressionable minds would be on an extra high alert for noises, sirens….and the mind highly strung owing to unbearable levels of anxiety which children cannot express in words and which they will share only when there is an environment for sharing. Children not wishing to go outside, be alone, being without their family members in an external setting, resisting going to school are some signals that we as adults and as educators should be alert to.

Excessive stress can have lasting effects and research has proved that stressful experiences in childhood can lead to suffering from poor health later in life - depression, heart problems, obesity or even cancer. I would not wish this upon our children and neither will you. It is a sad reflection of us as a human society that even till date we do not have a major study about the traumatic effects of disturbed environments that are forced upon our children. While the well to do can afford to send their children outside to study, and the courageous seeking better opportunities land up on foreign shores to have a life, the vast majority and especially the poor have no other option but to live through and live with stress, and now large numbers take solace in substance abuse.

Is the mental health of our children, an area of focus in today’s reality? Do we have counsellors in all our schools, and by ‘all our schools’ I include both private players as well as Government schools. Are our teachers equipped to deal with children prone to anxiety attacks as well as stress triggered indiscipline? For it is a sad fact that toxic stress can provoke children to lash out due to seemingly minor provocations by the very same heart-thumping surge of adrenaline that can also save a life.