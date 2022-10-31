Woes of Fruit Growers from Orchard to Market — A Way Forward

Lack of adequate storage capacity

The total storage capacity of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage facilities in Kashmir is just about 2 lakh MT, much less than what is required, estimated to be about 5 lakh MT.

The real problem, however, is the distance between the location of apple farms from the location of markets. Although fruit growers store their apples, in CA storages, at huge cost, when they take out this fruit for dispatch to the markets, sometime in late March, or thereafter, it is already hot in the plains. Fruit thus gets exposed to very high temperatures and registers a trauma, reducing its shelf life and quality. Consequently, the prices fetched by Kashmiri apples are generally lower than those from Himachal Pradesh.

A Way Forward

It is well known in Kashmir that in early times, when the supply lines from the plains would remain closed, sometimes for weeks and months at a go, Kashmiris would relish almost fresh fruits and vegetables, stored in underground chambers, called ‘khev’, which used to last with them for several months, even upto March-April. This concept had also been known and practiced in some parts of China, as a rudimentary refrigeration technique.

Way back, in mid eighties, when Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), was still in a fledgling state, this concept was referred to them for further study and advice on providing for on-farm cool storages for the fruit industry in Kashmir. If I recall correctly, the University did start some preliminary studies, but unfortunately, nothing conclusive materialised because the Agriculture Department also went slow on follow-up.

Recently, the concept of low cost refrigeration techniques for storage of high quality apples, has successfully been applied by a Chinese commercial enterprise, Zhaotang Caoyne Agriculture Company, based in Zhayong district, with the support of a British company, Guntner. Under this venture, apples are being stored upto eight months.

Reverting to the problem at hand, I should like like to say that it is for our post harvest technology experts to come to the rescue of our fruit growers, with innovative solutions, which can enable fruit growers to store store their fruit, soon after its picking, in properly designed underground chambers, fitted with facilities for air circulation, with the ambient lower temperatures.

SKUAST, which has made an impact by playing an important role in supporting the growth of agricultural sector sector as a whole, especially horticulture sector, ought to revive interest in this concept of utilising low cost techniques of refrigeration, so that the supply and despatch of apples to the market, can be regulated in an orderly manner. This will enable the fruit growers to fetch optimum prices and they shall no longer remain at the mercy of the middlemen from the markets.