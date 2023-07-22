Women and heart disease

Heart diseases are common in women of senior age groups. That does not mean that younger women don’t have it. It is certainly lower in ages less than 50 years but increases steadily thereafter. Many women still don’t realise that after menopause their risk nearly equals that of men. In addition, younger ladies with several risk factors are prone to heart attacks even during their reproductive life and at times such episodes go unnoticed till a major complication has already arisen.

Non-Specific Symptoms at presentation:

Generally, ladies do not have the classical symptoms of a heart attack, a hallmark in men. These tend to be vague like fatigue, shortness of breath, indigestion, back pain, lightheadedness and dizziness.

These symptoms are often confused with other minor illnesses, often ignored and thus delayed in presenting to a physician or a cardiologist.

Time is of utmost importance and if treatment is delayed by more than 6 to 12 hours permanent damage to the heart occurs with a high short-term mortality and those who survive get very weak hearts leading to heart failure.

Even the electrocardiogram at times shows non-specific changes in females presenting with unstable angina and acute coronary symptoms and NSTEMI. Such changes can be present even without an acute cardiac problem in women, further complicating and delaying diagnosis even after presentation at a hospital.

Risk Factors for Heart Disease and their effect - Women vs Men:

High BP (Hypertension):

It is more common in women than men after the age of 45 years. It confers higher risk of getting a heart attack in females (four- fold) as compared to men (three- fold). It is more common in obese women and losing more than 10 kgs of weight brings it down by around 8 mms Hg systolic. Poor control of BP is more common in females leading to higher chances of complications.