World Alzheimer’s Month September 2022

World Alzheimer’s Month is an annual international event, that’s always held in September and is run by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI).

The aim of the month is to raise awareness about the disease dementia, its common symptoms and risk factors attached to it and challenge the stigma that surrounds Alzheimer’s and dementia, and it has been running since 2012, with September 21st celebrated annually as World Alzheimer’s Day. In many countries, World Alzheimer’s Day is observed throughout the month.

The theme for this year’s World Alzheimer’s Month is ‘Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s,’ which continues from the 2021 campaign, that focused on diagnosis, the warning signs of dementia, and the continued effect of Covid-19 on the global dementia community, and more.

In 2022, the campaign specialises in post-diagnosis support, following on from recent developments and potential breakthroughs in dementia treatment and support.

On World Alzheimer’s Day, health organisations across the globe focus their efforts on raising awareness about this disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly depletes memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

In most people with the disease — those with the late-onset type symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. It is a degenerative brain condition that affects over 50 million people internationally and is a form of the disease dementia. Early-onset Alzheimer’s occurs between a person’s 30s and mid-60s and is very rare.