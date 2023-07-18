World Brain Day: Addressing Neurological and Psychological Challenges in Kashmir

World Brain Day, observed annually on July 22nd, is an important global initiative aimed at raising awareness about brain health and promoting effective measures to prevent, treat, and manage brain disorders. In the context of Kashmir, where the challenges of neurological and psychological disorders are significant, World Brain Day assumes particular relevance. The region faces a dual burden with neurological ailments such as strokes and hypertension on the rise, alongside a surge in mental health issues like depression and substance abuse. Additionally, limited opportunities hinder individuals from realizing their full potential.

Neurological Challenges in Kashmir

In Kashmir, neurological disorders have become increasingly prevalent, contributing significantly to the overall disease burden. As per a 2019 pan-India research report, non-communicable and injury-related neurological diseases have more than doubled in the past three decades, from 1990 to 2019. Among these disorders, stroke, headaches (including migraine and tension-type headaches), and epilepsy stand out as the primary contributors to the neurological burden in India.

Strokes and hypertension, in particular, have become alarmingly common in Kashmir. These conditions not only pose a grave threat to life but also lead to long-term disability and diminished quality of life for affected individuals. The lack of awareness about risk factors and the importance of timely medical intervention exacerbates the problem, making stroke prevention and treatment crucial public health priorities.