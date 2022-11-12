World Diabetes Day 2022: Access to Diabetes Care.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. With diabetes, your body doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use it as well as it should. When there isn’t enough insulin or cells stop responding to insulin, too much blood sugar stays in your bloodstream.

Over time, that can cause serious health problems, such as heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease. Type 1 diabetes is usually detected at an early age, and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes is more commonly seen in older age groups.

The chronic effect of diabetes can be managed with the right treatment and lifestyle modification. The glucose level can be kept under control. The diabetes patient needs to be prepared to manage it in the long run without forgoing a normal life.

Common Symptoms of Diabetes?

3 P’s polydipsia, polyuria, and polyphagia (increased thirst, urination, and appetite). Other symptoms are unexplained weight loss, fatigue, irritability, and slow healing of injuries, among others. It is crucial to pay attention to any symptoms and not ignore them to detect diabetes early and start treatment immediately.

Symptoms of Diabetes in the Elderly?

Diabetes onset in the elderly usually manifests with vague and not specific symptoms, such as dehydration, dry mouth, confusion, fatigue, lethargy, weight loss, and an increased tendency toward genitourinary infections.

Most of the elderly with diabetes have at least one other comorbid disease like high blood pressure or/and high LDL cholesterol. Other type 2 diabetes comorbidities in the elderly, include cognitive impairment, disability, depression, apathy, urinary incontinence, polypharmacy, hearing, and visual impairment, falls and fractures. These are usually called geriatric syndromes.

What are Geriatric Syndromes?

Geriatric syndromes include a number of conditions typical of, if not specific to, ageing, such as dementia, depression, delirium, incontinence, vertigo, falls, spontaneous bone fractures, failure to thrive, and neglect and abuse. With advanced age, malnutrition, physical inactivity, and unwanted weight loss become more frequent.

Moreover, elderly diabetic patients are more likely to experience severe or unaware hyperglycemia or severe hypoglycemic episodes and major adverse cardiovascular events.

Therefore, a comprehensive geriatric assessment including screening for microvascular complications, cardiovascular risk factors, and geriatric syndromes should be performed at the initial diagnosis of diabetes in elderly patients.

Atypical symptoms of Diabetes in the Elderly?

If any elderly experiences confusion, falls, failure to thrive, neuropathy, coronary artery disease, visual symptoms or coma, should be evaluated for diabetes.

Why are the Elderly more prone to Diabetes?

Factors that contribute to the high prevalence of Diabetes are Age-related changes in glucose metabolism, Obesity Sarcopenia (insulin resistance), Reduced physical activity, Unhealthy diet, Polypharmacy, Coexisting illness, Autoimmune phenomena, Genetics and Longevity.

Does uncontrolled sugar accelerate the process of ageing?

Yes, uncontrolled blood sugar leads to several complications and affects many organs resulting in an accelerated ageing process.