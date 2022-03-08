World Glaucoma Day: Unveiling the challenges in glaucoma management

Glaucoma (Kala Motiya/Eye Pressure Disease) as we all know is a neurodegenerative disease of 2nd cranial nerve, the optic nerve. Glaucoma is now a public health issue globally because it is the third leading cause of vision loss after cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors.

In this write up, I want to stress upon the challenges us, both doctors and patients, face in management of glaucoma and why sometimes, despite timely diagnosis of disease, we end up with progression.

So, suppose, I’ve a patient in my OPD whom I screened for and diagnosed Glaucoma. The disease is luckily in earlier stage so our progression, our fight against the disease is better.

After explaining the disease and its course to the patients I start him/her on medical treatment (eye drops). The patient is on regular follow up with me, but after a year or so fails to follow up; I see the same patient again in 3 years time, but unfortunately this time he comes with advanced glaucoma with significant drop in his quality of vision.