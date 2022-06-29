On this day writing about my mother makes me feel absolutely blank as more than a decade back she met her Creator, leaving us in pain. Losing a mother is an irreparable loss.

A mother’s death leaves a hole in her children’s lives, but the sentiments packed in just a few words can revive fond memories of a loving mother .

This day brings a mix of sadness and love. Finding the right words to celebrate her life can bring comfort and peace.

The reflection of my mother is evident partly in all of us her children. Belonging to a family of nobles, she had qualities of head and heart in abundance being a very gentle and polite but a very firm mother.

She was a person of few words, precise but very firm. I have not seen her talking about anybody behind their back.