Writing New India’s Growth Story with Logistics Efficiency

BY SUMITA DAWRA

India is at a take-off point today. The logistical bottlenecks are falling by the wayside as the country's global logistics rating zooms past its competitors.

India’s global positioning in manufacturing and trade is strongly related to sumitareforms for improving infrastructure and EXIM logistics. Recognising infrastructure as a critical growth engine for the economy, reforms such as the Prime Minister’s GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) and the National Logistics Policy have focussed on improving logistics infrastructure and logistics services for goods and passenger movement.And in a very short time, these reforms are showing results.

The World Bank, in its report for 2023 on Logistics Performance Index (LPI) has acknowledged India’s progress in the direction of improved logistics efficiency. World Bank’s report shares the LPI across 139 nations, and has placed India at 38th position, a jump of six places over our rank in 2018.

LPI is ‘a survey-based quantification of qualitative perceptions’ across six broad parameters that consider Customs, Infrastructure, International Shipments, Logistics competence and quality of logistics services, Timeliness, Tracking and Tracing.