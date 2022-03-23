Year of Academic Transformation

In the past there were lesser avenues available to a student. A student today is exposed to a variety of challenges/opportunities. He is living in a global world. He is a global citizen. He is exposed to ICT boom. Every bit of information is now available to him at a distance of one click.

Thus, he has not to meet the benchmark but has to be able to beat the benchmark. He is expected to work smart to outperform. Out of 72,000 students who appeared in Matriculation examination (terminal) conducted by BOSE, result declared in February, 2022; only 19 examinees have beaten the benchmark. It is much less percentage.

It should have been at-least around 1% or 720 students. It would encourage students to take lead in future at different levels of examinations.

This demands to develop such an ecosystem in the HEIs so that the students are able to shine in the field of academics. The academic transformation suggests that faculty must always hone the hidden capabilities of learners and make them able to find answers to new questions. The NEP 2020 emphasises upon critical thinking and creative/innovative research based learning.