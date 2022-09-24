You can choose not to Age Rapidly

Moulana Rumi says that man is created out of the soil, eats out of the soil as grains, vegetables, and even meat grow out of the soil and ultimately his perishable body returns to the soil. In fact, man is composed of two entities the perishable body and an imperishable soul. He was provided with a life span to make his everlasting life blissful. But he gets busy most of the time in worldly affairs like eating, dressing, building a house, marriage, bringing up children etc.

His early years pass in innocent childhood followed by vigorous youth and then feeble old age. If he spends these few years of his youth in the right direction, his everlasting life would become blissful but that is not the case and when his last moment arrives, he takes account of his life but there is no time left for betterment. So is the case with the majority of people and only very few pass the test. There has to be spiritual development along with physical progress.

During the stage of old age, a number of physical, physiological and emotional changes take place. Many older adults face serious physical challenges, and scores experience several mental issues.

However, good nutrition is often the key to maintaining health in all stages of life. In addition, the fitness and nutritional choices made earlier in life set the stage for continued health and happiness.