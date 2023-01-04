You must read this book

Untouchable is a well-known book by the famous Indian author Mulk Raj Anand. He is noted for his novels, short stories and essays in the English language. He has also been deemed the founder of the English language Indian novels.

He pursued his education at the University of Cambridge. Untouchable is hands down his best-known work ever. His first prose was inspired by Anand’s aunt, who committed suicide because she was banished from her house. Why was she banished, you may ask.

She was banished because she had a meal with a Muslim woman. For context, Mulk Raj Anand belonged to a high-caste family who considered Shudras (Dalits) and Muslims as impure or low caste.

However, Untouchable does not look like a novel written by a high-caste person. It seems like an autobiographical memoir of a Dalit himself. And that’s what differentiates this novel from others.

While reading, you feel as if you are looking at the world from the perspective of a Dalit, and Mulk Raj Anand has done a superb job trying to encapsulate the world from the eyes of a Dalit.