YOUR PARENTS | Empathetic-Active-Patient-Listening is all they need

During a morning walk, one of the authors of this article met a senior citizen who was sitting alone on a bench, deep in thought. The author stopped and asked if everything was okay. The senior citizen responded that their old scooter had developed a technical snag.

The author helped the senior citizen move the scooter to a nearby workshop, and as an expression of gratitude, the senior citizen invited the author for a cup of tea at a nearby stall.

The two had a brief chat, during which the senior citizen introduced himself as an ex-Founding Director of a company in an industrial estate. Before parting, the senior citizen asked the author to write an article on the impact of empathetic, active, patient listening by youngsters on the mental health of senior citizens.

The old man shared a story about a young person with excellent academic achievements who applied for a managerial position in a big company.

The Director conducting the interview was impressed with the young man’s academic profile, but asked whether he had received any scholarships. When the young man replied in the negative, the Director asked whether his father had paid for his education.

He replied that his father had passed away when he was one year old, and it was his mother who had paid for his education. When the Director asked where his mother worked, the young man revealed that his mother worked as a dry cleaner.