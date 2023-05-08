Youth Voices Heard: G20 Summit in Srinagar

BY MIR IMAAD

The G20 Presidency is an opportunity for India to showcase its leadership role in the global economic landscape. Speaking of Jammu and Kashmir, the G20 summit in Srinagar has taken on greater significance, as it presents a chance to empower and engage the youth in decision-making processes.

Given J&K’s history, the youth of the region have been deeply affected by the turmoil and violence that has characterised the area for many years. There is a need for a fresh perspective and positive attitude to move forward and create a brighter future.

To unleash their potential, there is a need for a new vision that goes beyond the constraints of the past. The youth need to be encouraged to think creatively, to take risks, and to embrace new opportunities. A positive attitude towards change and growth will encourage the youth to pursue their dreams and to believe in the possibility of a brighter future.

The government has a crucial role to play in handholding the youth and supporting them in their endeavours. With the right policies, programs, and attitudes, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can unleash their full potential and contribute to the growth story of the nation.

The youth in Jammu and Kashmir holds the key to the region's future. It is essential to recognise the potential of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and empower them to become active participants in decision-making processes.

It’s a well-known fact that the G20 is a forum of the world's leading economies that meets annually to discuss global economic issues and promote international cooperation. The G20 summit in the summer capital, Srinagar, will be a learning experience from the world's leading economies. At the same time, it could provide an opportunity to showcase the region's tourism potential and possibilities that can create employment opportunities for the youth.