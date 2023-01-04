Yusuf’s Fragrance

a) it has a detailed and comprehensive introduction covering many themes---Mahmud Gami’s critical reception, the impact of Persian on Kashmiri poetry, a critical analysis of vatsun, an indigenous poetic genre, discussions on the philosophy of love in Sufism, major concerns in Kashmiri Sufi poetry and a critical estimate of Gami’s contribution;

b) it offers lucent translations of several of Gami’s vatsuns, nazms and six of his major masnavis;

c) it includes explanatory notes wherever needed.

In addition to the introduction which is remarkable for its scope and scholarly treatment of the subject and which no scholar interested in Kashmiri literary tradition can afford to miss, the translations are a real treat to read.

Mufti Mudasir manages to remain faithful to the original text and yet produce versions which are thoroughly enjoyable. In his Acknowledgement he sums up the challenge of translating poetry and how he dealt with it in these words: “The translator’s task, needless to say, is a difficult one.

Trying to render accurately the meaning of the original in the target language and ensuring, simultaneously, that the translation is not dull or awkward or just readable but enjoyable too, is to negotiate a difficult terrain. I have tried my best to remain faithful to the original, conveying as much as possible its richness, complexity and mood into a modern English idiom” (p. 317)

Mahmud Gami (1765-1855) is one of the pioneers and a founding figure of Kashmiri poetry who contributed significantly to its growth. Gami, talking about himself, says: ‘Nizāmi was favoured by God’s blessings/ I, Mahmud Gāmi, too, partake in them./ Think of composing verse as piercing a pearl/ Or rending your heart-soul from your body.’ Professor Shafi Shauq, who has written the Foreword to the book, calls Gami ‘the maker of modern Kashmiri poetry, introduced various literary forms, variety of lexis, and multifarious, delightful aspects of the world around, and at the same time developed suitable lexis enriched by appropriate Persian and Arabic borrowings” (p. x).

Mufti Mudasir shows how Gami is a trend setter and one of the first to introduce Persian genres of masnavi, ghazal, naat etc., into Kashmiri. The book presents a large portion of his poetic oeuvre covering genres like nazm, vastun, and masnavi. Some of the major themes prevalent in Gami’s poetry like love, both physical as well as metaphysical, death, sorrow, ecstasy, fear etc., are dealt with in the book.