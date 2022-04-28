Zakat: An obligation at community scale

An overwhelmingly positive development that the society has witnessed from last few years is the rising awareness about the obligation of Zakat. According to a report carried out by The Guardian, Muslims donate around three and half trillion dollars of Zakat per year.

Majority of them calculate the amount on their own and donate it at individual level. However, even after a donation of such huge amount, there is no considerable decline in the number of poverty stricken people, as would have been a genuine expectation.

The reason is pretty evident; absence of proper system for collecting Zakat, and disbursing it on a community level. This defeats the very purpose of Zakat, as propounded by Islam.