Zakat Banks and Micro-finance: Role of NGOs and Local Bayut ul Amwaal

What if we spent zakat this year through an institution that moves away from conventional consumptive zakat to productive zakat (using zakat to finance different wealth generating units) and does it in a way that ensures that

· donors can track where it has been spent

· it has been professionally spent

· recipients are able to sustain themselves in stipulated period and become zakat givers in due course

· zakat given is multiplied by productive units and with this new wealth newer beneficiaries can be helped. As such one year’s zakat suffices for multiple productive units and chain of beneficiaries from year to year.

· Shares evidence of giving back capital (zakat) in two instalments in two years /voluntarily giving some gift with the original zakat giver so that he/she rests assured and gets satisfaction that the money has been able to create/sustain jobs and alleviate poverty and make new donors regularly.

Please note as Muslims we are enjoined to consider spending zakat institutionally, professionally and for pulling people out of poverty net. We can’t sleep with easy conscience by one time transfer of money for consumptive mode or allowing professional beggars siphon off our zakat.

Zakat for microfinance has been in vogue in many countries and much good has been done through it. It is evidence of failure on our part and on the part of those whom we give zakat that we aren’t able to track how and where it's spent, and how many became muzakkis in turn.

Zakat can be used to waive off loans of those who can’t clear loans on their own due to interest. Zakat banks should be in every bait al-mal at local level to create/sustain jobs, liberate people from burden of bad loans (zakat bank could pay in one go and in turn take from the loanee in easy instalments without interest), make society beggar free (the sight of a beggar is a shame on whole society that fails to cater to genuine need or arrest professional beggars).

One year’s zakat/ushr/sadaqa of one family, on an average, is enough to sustain another family for years if invested in the name of beneficiaries. From an average agricultural/business/salaried class family either ushr or zakat if duly collected, one job can be sustained and there would be no beggar around or people suffering depression on account of debt or failure to find job.