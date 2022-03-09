Zalur: The cobwebs of conceit

Zalur or spider or Makdi (Urdu) & Ankaboot (Arabic/Persian) is an interesting creature of the nature. In Sanskrit spider means Luta. Its biting causes irritating skin disease, called Luta-disease.

It may sound quite funny that under ancient text of Pandit Kalhana, Rajatarangini, the insect was held responsible for causing “contagious disease”, like plague, in ancient times during the reign of Jayapida [751-785 AD].

Under medical science, spider-bite causing epidemic disease, like plague may now look quite strange. In olden times, under the superstitious beliefs, in the Punjab Province, there was a custom that when a person was attacked by fever, he was advised to take a spider, cover it with cotton & tie it round his neck so that he was cured as soon as he forgot all about it.