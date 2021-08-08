Open air ' The North Cafe' inaugurated in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 8: An open air ' The North Cafe' was inaugurated in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in a simple function.

The Cafe has been set up in a fenced, landscaped ground near Wayil area opposite to the Srinagar-Leh National highway and Nallah Sindh.

The newly opened cafe is extolled for its ambience. "Ever since the coronavirus pandemic came to India, people have been wary of spending time in closed spaces. This has changed the game for several industries,” said Suhail Mehraj, owner of The North Cafe.

“This thought came to my mind that how much longer can we stay at home? So I came up with this idea of coming up with an eco friendly open air cafe so that families, friends can come and enjoy without any fear.”

"With safety guidelines in mind, many people are making the choice to head out to spaces where there are less chances of crowding. Open spaces are preferred,” he added.