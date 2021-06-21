Srinagar, June 21: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today inaugurated “VIDHIK SEVA KENDRA“ & “E- Seva Kendra” at District Court Complex, Srinagar.

He also presided the awarenessprogramme cum webinar on “E-Learning : Challenges & Success”, which was attended by thirty eminent persons by physical mode & 980 participants through virtual mode.

The programme was organized by District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar in collaboration with Directorate of School Education.

At the onset of the programme, Principal District & Sessions Judge and Chairman, DLSA, Srinagar, Mohammad AkramChowdhary, formally welcomed the Chief Guest, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and all the other dignitaries who attended the program through both physical and virtual mode.

Judge High Court of J&K, Justice Magrey who is also Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority and Member National Legal Services Authority, while addressing on the occasion of Webinar on “E-Learning & Challenges” said, “Children are future of the Nation & their Education is of Prime Importance, & E- Learning is supplement to the formal Education & not a Substitute”. The awareness programme cum webinar on “E-Learning: Challenges & Success” was live broadcast through YouTube & Facebook.

Justice Magray in his inaugural Address said that our goal is to provide easy access to justice for every citizen. He said while availing Services at VidhikSeva Kendra, one can file petition to the High Court through online & while availing services of E- Seva Kendra, One can obtain status of cases very easily besides cause list will be available in the E-Seva Kendra. He further said that we are living in a country having vast and unique diversity in preserving the Constitutional rights of every citizen.

Justice Magrey on the occasion hailed the initiative of Directorate of School Education in developing Learning Management System, LMS, App through which E-Learning programmes are being imparted, by which teacher/lecturers have been made accountable.

Meanwhile, one Contempt petition was today received by “VidhikSeva Kendra” from Advocate Mir NaveedGul which was scanned & forwarded to dedicated email of Ld. registrar Judicial High Court of J&K.

The daylong event was attended by PDJ, Srinagar, Mohammad AkramChowdharay; Ld. Judicial Officers posted at Srinagar Headquarter; DC Srinagar Aijaz Assad; Director, School Education Dr. TassaduqHussain Mir; Addl.SP, Srinagar, Arif Ahmad; Dean Academic Affairs Kashmir University, Prof. DrShabir Ahmad Bhat and Dean Department of Law Central University Of Kashmir, Prof Dr. Farooq Ahmad Mir.

The programme was also attended virtually by CEO’s of all districts of Kashmir Province, Students from different schools of district Srinagar, Students from Kashmir University, Students from central university of Kashmir, Para legal volunteers, Panel lawyers, Secretaries of DLSA’s of UT of J&K, Parents of Students & teachers/lecturers of different schools of District Srinagar.

The Second Session, ‘Technical Session’, was also chaired by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey& resource person who spoke on the occasion were Prof. Shabir Ahmad, Dean Academic Affairs Kashmir University; Prof. Dr. Farooq Ahmed Mir Dean Department of Law Central University of Kashmir; DrSumaira and Ruheet (Nodal Officer).